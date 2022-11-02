WhatsApp banned 2.6 million accounts in September: Monthly Report 

The Meta-owned company, Whatsapp, recently announced that it has banned nearly 2.6 million accounts in the month of September using its abuse detection approach. It further added that nearly 800K users were banned before any reports from users.

These accounts were banned between September 1, 2022, to September 31, 2022. The company further added that it received complaints for 666 accounts out of which 495 were for ban appeal, and it banned 23 of the accounts.

The company explained its abuse detection approach which operates at three stages: at the time of registering your account, second while messaging and third in response to any negative feedback (user block or report) received, TOI reported.

A spokesperson for the company said that in accordance with the IT Rules 2021, it had published a report which revealed the details of user complaints and also actions taken by Whatsapp along with some preventive measures to avoid the use of abusive language on the platform.

As per Whatsapp's FAQ page, whenever you report a user, the company receives the last five messages including videos and images sent by the reported users and they won't be notified.

The company said that in the past few years, it has invested in AI and other technology areas including data scientists to keep its platform safe and secure for its users.

(With inputs from agencies)

