WhatsApp will soon stop you from taking screenshots of media sent as view once

WhatsApp is working to make its "View Once" sharing feature safer by introducing elements that won't allow the recipient to take screenshots or record videos. The feature where the user can share photos and videos that expire in the recipient’s inbox once they view the media files was released last year. However, it still let people keep records of the files.

WhatsApp’s iOS beta code 22.21.0.71, as reported by WABetaInfo, will prevent the recipient from making any kind of record of the pictures and other media files. The platform has been trying to make the platform safer and increase the privacy for the users.

Once the new feature is rolled out for WhatsApp users, a notification saying "Screenshot Blocked" or "Screen Recording Blocked" will pop up if someone tries to take a screenshot or record media sent as "View Once".

The update aims to ensure that everything shared through View Once is only available once to the recipient, as intended by the feature.

View Once feature was introduced to let users send photos and videos they wish to share but do not want the recipient to keep a record of. However, people picked up on a flaw and started taking screenshots and recording videos of the sent media.

People obviously weren't happy with it and had been asking WhatsApp to do something about it. The latest update will address this concern and let people share content without the fear of it being saved by the other person.

Security and privacy have been a major concern among users and the company has been trying to work on them.

(With inputs from agencies)