WhatsApp suspends 2.4 million Indian accounts in July: Monthly report

WhatsApp suspended over 2.30 million bad accounts of Indians in July, the highest so far this year. The Meta-owned company said late on Thursday (September 1) that they have banned the accounts following the IT Rules 2021.

Of the total, 1.42 million accounts were "proactively banned" before any reports from users.

A company spokesperson said, "In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our report for the month of July 2022. As captured in the latest monthly report, WhatsApp banned over 2.3 million accounts (2,387,000) in the month of July."

In India, IT laws and regulations have made it mandatory for digital platforms to publish compliance reports every month.

In July, WhatsApp India received 574 complaint reports and the records "actioned" were 27. In the previous month, internet-based instant messaging restricted over 22 lakh accounts with bad records.

The social media platform said that several accounts were banned after complaints received through the company's grievances channel and the tools and resources it uses to detect such offences.

The company spokesperson, "WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform."

