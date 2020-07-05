UK to end use of Huawei technology in its 5G network: Report

The UK is all to end the use of Huawei technology in its 5G network as soon as this year because of security concerns, according to reports.

The prime minister, Boris Johnson, is set to make a major policy change after Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) is believed to have reassessed the risks posed by the Chinese technology company, British newspapers have said.

A study set to be presented to Johnson this week will declare that US sanctions on Huawei will force the company to use technology that is “untrusted”, reports added.

The prime minister’s decision to allow Huawei a limited role in Britain’s 5G network resulted in tension between London and Washington DC in recent months.

A report by GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre has decided the US sanctions barring Huawei from using technology relying on American intellectual property has had a severe impact on the company, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

The newspaper said officials are crafting proposals to prevent new Huawei equipment being installed in the 5G network in as little as six months.

The involvement of the company in Britain’s 5G network also caused concern among a number of prominent figures on the Conservative backbenches.

The Mail on Sunday reported that the National Cyber Security Centre was instructed to carry out a review on the situation.

It also reported the organisation found that US sanctions had a major impact on the firm’s viability, the newspaper said.