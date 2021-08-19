Twitter's updated privacy policy to come into effect from today, read everything here

Twitter has announced that its updated privacy policy comes into effect from Thursday, August 19.

In a blog post Twitter highlighted the changes in its privacy policy, including those around Twitter Blue, Twitter Spaces, payment features, and the like.

"The updated Privacy Policy will go into effect on August 19, 2021. We believe you should always know what data we collect from you and how we use it, and that you should have meaningful control over both. We want to empower you to make the best decisions about the information that you share with us. That’s the basic purpose of this Privacy Policy," read the blog.

One of the major updates include the introduction of Twitter spaces.

Twitter Spaces is a social audio feature that enables users to host or participate in a live-audio virtual environment.

It is a key part of the updated privacy policy.

Twitter said that it produces audio transcripts for the conversations taking place on the platform. This text is then scrutinised for any potential violations of Twitter's rules and guidelines.

Also read | Nadia Ghulam: The woman who disguised herself as a man for 10 years to survive 'torture' of Taliban

This is also used to make "improvements" to the way the Twitter Spaces feature works, the company said.

Twitter also highlighted that in order to improve user experience, the company works with third-party partners to display their video content on the platform.

"When you watch or otherwise interact with content from these partners, they may receive and process your personal data as described in their privacy policies," the social media giant said.

"If you do not want this content to play automatically, you can adjust your autoplay settings. If you’ve shared information like Direct Messages or protected Tweets with someone else who accesses Twitter through a third-party service, keep in mind that the information may be shared with the third-party service."

"Twitter does not sell your personal data. We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make this clear, and also clarified how we protect your data when it is transferred outside the country you reside in," the firm said in the blog post.