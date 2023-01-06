Twitter hacked, email addresses of over 200 million users exposed: Report

The microblogging giant Twitter experiences another data breach with email addresses of over 200 million users leaked and posted on an online hacking forum, a security researcher claimed on Wednesday.

Alon Gal, co-founder of Israeli cybersecurity-monitoring firm Hudson Rock on his LinkedIn said that this is one of the most significant leaks he has seen, Reuters reported.

Gal said that this breach, "will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing and doxxing."

Screenshots of the hacker forum, where the data was posted circulated online on Wednesday. Currently, there are no clues to identify the hacker or hackers behind this breach.

This is the second data breach that the Israeli cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock raised.

According to it, in late December almost 400 million accounts were hacked and their respective email addresses and phone numbers were exposed.

According to BBC, the hacker named "Ryushi" in the online post warned Twitter to avoid buying any large data protection and buy the exposed data from him "exclusively."

Creator of breach-notification site, Have I Been Pwned, Tory Hunt said that the leaked data seemed "pretty much what it's been described as."

This data breach might be investigated by regulators from both sides, Data Protection Commission in Ireland and the US Federal Trade Commission who have been monitoring the company for compliance with European data protection rules and US consent orders respectively.

