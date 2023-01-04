Shifting gears from reach is 'earned, not bought' to 'cause-based advt', Twitter lifts ban on political ads

Elon Musk's Twitter Inc has announced the reversal of a 2019 ban on political ads and said that it will expand to allow them on the social media platform. This as per reports is an important step in the company's attempts to grow its revenue.

The company in a tweet announced the move and said "We believe that cause-based advertising can facilitate a public conversation around important topics. Today, we're relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US. We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks."

After social media giants like Facebook and Twitter faced widespread criticism for their ads and the alleged political misinformation campaigns run through them, political ads were banned on the platform in 2019.

Jack Dorsey the then Twitter chief executive while announcing the ban remarked "We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought".

Now moving away from the beliefs of the bygone time, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has decided to reverse the decision.

Users were quick to point out that their feeds are already flooded with ads. As one user puts it "Someone cranked up the ad revenue dial".

Since Musk's takeover of the platform, ad venue of Twitter has seen a drastic fall with corporate advertisers pulling out or pausing their campaigns.

As per Reuters, Musk's aggressive approach in laying off thousands of employees, reversing the suspension of notorious celebrities like Donald Trump and Ye a.k.a Kanye West, and its paid verification feature which gave rise to "verified" fake accounts, trolls are behind the advertisers exit from Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)

