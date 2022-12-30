Another data breach at Twitter, details of over 400 million users up for sale; probe on

Another case of a data breach makes headlines and this time it's at Twitter. A hacker named "Ryushi" has demanded for $200,000 to hand over the data of 400 million users including some celebrities, and politicians- and delete it.

A probe has been launched by Ireland's watchdog. The Data Protection Commission (DPC) said that it "will examine Twitter's compliance with data protection law in relation to that security issue".

According to BBC, in the online post by the hacker, it warned Twitter that to avoid buying a large data protection fine is to buy the data "exclusively."

The details include email addresses and phone numbers of personalities.

The sale of hacked data was first raised by Hudson Rock, a cybercrime intelligence company. A firm's chief technology officer told BBC that a number of clues appeared to support the hacker's claim.

The chief further claimed that this breach this different from the one in March as the detail of almost 5.4 million Twitter accounts were published.

The hacker has said that the data was breached and complied by taking an advantage of a problem with the system that lets computer programmes connect with Twitter.

The DPC announced that it was investigating the earlier breach on December 23.

According to media reports, the hacker is aware of the loss and damage the data loss can do.

