/Tinder to use AI tool that learns your lifestyle for smarter dating

Online dating app Tinder is introducing a new artificial intelligence feature called ‘Chemistry’, which will analyse users’ photos and interests to recommend better matches. This news feature is currently being tested in Australia and New Zealand and will become a major part of Tinder’s 2026 product update, according to Match Group CEO Spencer Rascoff.

AI-powered ‘Chemistry’ feature

The new Chemistry feature will ask users interactive questions and, with permission, access photos from their phone’s Camera Roll to understand their lifestyle and personality of the user.

Tinder says the AI will use this information to suggest more compatible matches. For example, if someone’s photos show hiking or outdoor activities, they may be matched with users who share similar hobbies and interests.

According to Rascoff, Chemistry aims to “create more natural connections” by helping the app understand who users really are, beyond profile bios and swipes.

Tinder faces revenue pressure amid AI push

Despite the innovation, Tinder’s parent company Match Group has seen nine straight quarters of decline in paying subscribers. The company reported that Tinder’s direct revenue will take a $14 million hit in the fourth quarter of 2025 due to ongoing product testing.

Match expects overall Q4 revenue to land between $865 million and $875 million, slightly below analyst estimates of $884.2 million. Tinder’s revenue also fell 3 per cent year-over-year, while its paying users dropped by 7 per cent.

Match’s total revenue for the third quarter stood at $914.2 million, with profits of $160.8 million, roughly in line with expectations.

Other AI and safety updates on Tinder

Tinder has also started using AI language models (LLMs) to make the app safer. One feature prompts users with a question - “Are you sure?” - before they send messages that may be offensive.

Another AI tool to help users select their best photos to improve their profiles. Tinder is also experimenting with new modes like double dating, facial verification, and profile redesigns where bio details appear on the first photo card.

Meanwhile, other tech companies like Meta are testing similar AI tools that can access users’ private photos for image editing suggestions, raising privacy concerns across the industry.

Challenges ahead for online dating apps

Even with these AI-driven updates, Tinder faces a tough market. Many young users are reportedly spending less time online dating, preferring in-person social experiences. Economic pressures and reduced disposable income in the United States have also made users less likely to pay for dating subscriptions.