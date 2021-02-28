TikTok lookalike? Facebook launches new app, BARS, for rappers

If you thought you have had enough of Instagram's 'Reels' features, Facebook has one more similar concept for you, but with a twist.

The social media giant, Facebook, has launched a new app called BARS that is being dubbed as a 'TikTok look-alike' but with a more concentrated audience and slight change.

Also read| Can we do without big tech companies?

Developed by Facebook's New Product Experimentation (NPE) R&D team, the app is currently available only under closed beta testing.

"No formal rap experience required — you can create something great whether you’ve just thought of a dope couplet or have been freestyling for years," BARS Community Manager DJ Iyer said in a blog post.

Also read| The real power of Facebook

This app will allow users to create and share raps with built-in tools, that will let the users create raps without any formal background or experience of rapping.

While the timeframe and other concepts are similar to TikTok and Instagram's Reels feature, the BARS app is specifically designed for creating content only in rap style, setting it aside from all other short-video platforms.

Also read| Facebook to launch smartwatch with messaging, fitness features

This app can suggest rhymes using a rhyming dictionary to help the budding rappers with the flow. There are also pre-recorded beats and pre-loaded tools such as Clean, AutoTune, Imaginary Friends, and AM Radio to help record a rap professional-style.

"I know access to high-priced recording studios and production equipment can be limited for aspiring rappers. On top of that, the global pandemic shut down live performances where we often create and share our work," DJ Iyer said. "So, along with a group of aspiring rappers, we've been building BARS: a place for aspiring rappers to create and share their art."

As of now, the app is available in the US App Store only and is available for select iOS users. The app also has a waitlist where people can sign up to use the platform post-release.