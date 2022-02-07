SpaceX installing satellite internet constellation to restore Tonga's internet

Elon Musk's SpaceX is installing a satellite internet constellation to restore Tonga's internet.

Fiji's Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said on Twitter, "A SpaceX team is now in Fiji establishing a Starlink gateway station to reconnect Tonga to the world."

It comes after Musk had tweeted, ''Could people from Tonga let us know if it is important for SpaceX to send over Starlink terminals?''

Musk's dream of colonising Mars has a connection with the volcanic eruption that devastated Tonga.

The undersea eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano was so powerful as it sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard some 2,300km away in New Zealand. Thousands of homes were destroyed.

Locals and survivors had described how the devastating Pacific blast "messed up" their brains. In the aftermath, parts of the nation were covered in ashes, communication with other countries was cut because the undersea lines were damaged.

NASA said that the eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb.

Tonga's sole optic-fibre link to the internet and the rest of the world was severed by a volcanic eruption on January 15 and only limited connectivity has been possible since.

Officials said a specialist cable repair ship was expected to arrive this week and would take at least two weeks to fix the damage.

However, scientists are probing the eruption activities to learn and prepare humankind for such occurrences in future with advancements in technology.

Besides, that volcano could offer valuable clues about the formation of other planets like Mars and Venus as it is offering researchers a rare chance to study how water and lava interact.

Elon Musk is confident that humans will land on Mars by 2026. As he has been an advocate of hypothetical Mars colonisation, he might have persuaded people that human life outside Earth is possible.

