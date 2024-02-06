Social media pushing youngsters towards more misogynistic content, finds study

Is social media pushing youngsters towards more misogynistic content? As per a new research, yes. A study by teams at University College London and the University of Kent found that social media platforms are amplifying extreme misogynistic content. Such content, it says, is now spreading from teenagers' screens and onto playgrounds where it has now become normalised.

Shocking findings

In this particular study, researchers looked at TikTok. They found that over a five-day period of monitoring, there was a four-fold increase in the level of misogynistic content the social media platform suggested. Suggested content included extreme videos that focused on anger and blame directed at women.

As per the Guardian, researchers say while the results may be from TikTok only, but that they are likely to apply to other social media platforms.

The study called 'Safer Scrolling' argues that social media algorithms are pushing harmful content to teenagers and young people under the guise of entertainment.

As per the study, toxic, hateful or misogynistic material is "pushed" to young people, normalising harmful ideologies. It says that boys with anxiety and mental health issues are at an increased risk from such content.

Study methodology

Researchers began by interviewing young people who engage with and producing radical online content. Based on the interviews, they established "archetypes, to represent typologies of teenage boys who may be vulnerable to becoming radicalised by online content." Based on that, they set up accounts on TikTok with specific content interests — for example, someone seeking out content on masculinity or addressing loneliness.

Finally, researchers used this to watch video content suggestions on the 'for you' page over a period of seven days.

Initially, content suggestions were in line with the chosen interests of each archetype. However, over time, it evolved into anger and blame directed at women. Five days into the research, TikTok was suggesting content such as objectification, sexual harassment or discrediting women — increasing four-fold, from 13 per cent of recommended videos to 56 per cent.

Finally, roundtables and interviews with school leaders revealed that such misogynistic tropes are becoming normal in in-person interactions, as well.

"UCL's findings show that algorithms – which most of us know little about – have a snowball effect in which they serve up ever-more extreme content in the form of entertainment," remarks, Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, which collaborated with the research.

"This is deeply worrying in general but particularly so in respect of the amplification of messages around toxic masculinity and its impact on young people who need to be able to grow up and develop their understanding of the world without being influenced by such appalling material" he added, as quoted by The guardian.

What the researchers recommend

Researchers recommend a "healthy digital diet" education, holding social media companies accountable, peer-to-peer monitoring, and promotion of wider awareness of algorithmic processes among parents and the community at large.