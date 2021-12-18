Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: King of android smartwatches?

Did you buy a smartwatch to get the most out of your workout routine?

Or do you exercise because your smartwatch guilts you into doing so?

This chicken-and-egg dilemma has made the smartwatch market explode with options for every buyer. There's a smartwatch for every wrist, for every fitness enthusiast, for every multi-tasker, and most significantly, for every pocket.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that the Apple Watch has ruled the market as a favorite. As someone who has been addicted to my Apple Watch for years, to track my fitness, my heart health, and meet my daily move goals, I have been resistant to change.

This is why I was a bit wary of trying out the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the company's recent smartwatch which boasts of all the frills.

Specifications: Price: starts at Rs 23,999 1.4-inch display Bluetooth v5.0 Comes with Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor 361 mAh battery Swimming, cycling, golf, hiking modes



Here's why I think the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 may inspire loyalists to make the switch.

LOOKS

The Galaxy Watch 4 comes with a classic round dial and looks like a fitness tracker more than a watch and that's not a complaint. I know people who have a problem with smartwatches being too "bulky", too "skinny" or too "small" to see their workout performance. The Watch 4 is none of that. You get a physical bezel that is surprisingly sturdy, two side buttons, and an overall durable yet chic-looking smartwatch.

I will say that I am not a fan of the sporty yet slightly uncomfortable strap when it comes to aesthetics but I do think it's the perfect rudimentary strap for sweaty workouts

AMPLE REAL ESTATE ON THE SCREEN

I've always been a fan of uncluttered spaces and a clean screen is what I love on my phone, tablet and now even on my smartwatch. The 40mm real estate is quite enough especially with its crystal-clear display. You can set up a watch face with all your notifications stacked up but that may guzzle down the battery faster.

SOFTWARE: IS IT THE "REAL TEAM PLAYER"?

Samsung has labelled the operating system on the Galaxy Watch 4 "a real team player" and that's because it is the first smartwatch with Wear OS powered by Samsung. This means that the power of Google and Samsung comes together to make the user interface cleaner, neater, more intuitive. And it performs well.

Pair the smartwatch with the Galaxy Wearable app and apps play seamlessly from music, health to fitness. Samsung has been clever here. The Tizen OS hangover persists and Samsung Wearable loyalists will jump at it. And now with Wear OS, a new market of smartwatch users will lean towards the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

You can customise the UI how you see fit and pick from several watch faces from analogue to digital. And if you're someone who looks at your wrist more than at your phone, you don't have to worry about missing out on an important notification.

WILL THIS WATCH GET YOU MOVING?

We come back to my original question, are you buying a watch to make you fit or because you're already a fitness enthusiast? Because no piece of technology can make you fit alone. Having said that, the Galaxy Watch 4 has a lot to offer. You can pick from swimming, biking, running, golf, hiking to a lot more.

A feature worth mentioning is the new Samsung BioActive Sensor which captures your body composition in real-time to help you manage your health goals. Like all health metrics, take this with a pinch of salt. Treat this as a roadmap for your fitness goals.

There are of course all those metrics and sensors for sleep tracking, heart rate tracking, and even SPO2 tracking which has now become a new favorite during the pandemic.

Another headline-maker was the ECG feature made famous by the Apple Watch that Samsung will bring to India soon hopefully. However, let me be frank, I doubt anyone relies on a smartwatch for their ECG readings. I will say that it's a good way to keep track of your heart health.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a great fitness tracker and performs well during high-intensity workouts.

BATTERY LIFE

As is the case with all smartwatches, my only gripe remains the battery life. Like the Apple Watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 only lasted me around a day given my extensive usage. Tech giants, at this price point, don't we all deserve a better battery?

THE UNDISPUTED KING OF ANDROID SMARTWATCHES?

What gives the Galaxy Watch 4 an edge is the Samsung-Google partnership which removes all those previous software issues faced by users with Samsung Wearables. Apps work seamlessly, notifications pop up quickly and the sporty watch feels great and light on the wrist.

The battery is where I am going to demand improvement and rightfully so! At this price point, we need at least a two-day battery performance from all tech giants.

For fitness enthusiasts and all those who are embarking on a new fitness journey in the new year, I would call this the best android smartwatch in the market as of now.

Apple, are you listening?

So, if you're looking for the perfect gift for friends or family who need that extra push to meet their fitness goals, go for the Galaxy Watch 4. Either this or a gym membership, I say!