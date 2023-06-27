Japanese researchers turn horror story to reality, develop cyborg 'Jizai arms' that can be strapped on. Watch!

What would you do if you could modify your body to add mechanical parts? If you could just go up to a shop and ask for cyborg arms or legs? What would the society look like? This scenario does seem like something straight out of a science fiction comic. However, it is the reality that has been made possible by a Japan-based researcher and his team.

Masahiko Inami and his team have come up with robotic arms that can be worn by a user and can move in tune with a human. Jizai Arms The technology named "Jizai Arms" takes inspiration from 'The Arm', a quasi-horror traditional Japanese story by novelist Yasunari Kawabata. The short story revolves around an ageing man who becomes obsessed with a beautiful young woman and borrows one of her arms for the night.

As per Reuters, Inami and his team are further developing a series of technologies, all rooted in the idea of "jizai". The Japanese term, as per Inami, roughly relates to autonomy and an individual's freedom to do as he pleases. Why develop cyborg arms? As per the researcher, the aim behind developing 'Jizai arms' is to foster a relationship similar to music and instrument between machine and man.

"Lying somewhere between a human and a tool, like how a musical instrument can become as if a part of your body," is how the University of Tokyo researcher describes it.

He says that rather than replace humans, the technology aims to "support us" and "unlock creativity".

"This is absolutely not a rival to human beings, but rather something that helps us do as we please, like a bicycle or e-bike. It supports us and can unlock creativity," said Inami. What can the robot arms do? If you're wondering how it would feel to wear the cyborg arms and whether it'll feel bulky or weighed down. Inami has revealed that many wearers actually grow attached to the arms.

While testing the technology, researchers discovered that "Taking them off after using them for a while feels a little sad. That's where they're a little different to other tools."

In a promotional video of the "Jizai Arms" ballet dancers can be seen performing a dance routine with the robotic arms strapped to their backs and torso. The humans and the machine can be seen moving in concert. The aesthetic dance routine ends with the two dancers embracing as their cyborg arms also envelop each other.

Watch the mesmerising video here:



Los primeros de su tipo, creados por una empresa robótica japonesa, ofrecen una interacción única y natural con la IA y los robots. ¡El futuro se vuelve realidad! 🌟💪 #Tecnologia #JizaiArms #IA #Robótica pic.twitter.com/Z7x9J3Wq9O — iTree Training (@itreetraining) June 21, 2023 × These robot arms can do more than just dance or turn a novelist's imagination into reality. As per Inami, these can prove very useful in search and rescue missions. "In the future, we might see wings growing out of people's backs, or drones attached to people ... Maybe someone will come up with a sport that requires six arms or invent a new type of swimming," speculates the University of Tokyo researcher.

(With inputs from agencies)

