/OpenAI accuses Apple of receiving 100+ confidential files from ex-employee amid AI legal battle

OpenAI has accused Apple of becoming entangled in a trade secret dispute after alleging that a former employee took more than 100 confidential files to the iPhone maker. According to Reuters, the ChatGPT developer claims the employee later presented the unreleased product to senior Apple executives.

The allegations were made in a new court filing as the legal dispute between the two technology companies continues. OpenAI says it is concerned that confidential information could influence Apple's future AI and consumer hardware products. Apple has denied the claims and said it found no evidence to support them.

What has OpenAI alleged against Apple?

OpenAI's filing claims the presentation to Apple executives took place several months ago. The company argues that information about its unreleased product could now be accessible to Apple engineers working on competing technology.

In the filing, OpenAI said it was concerned that its trade secrets and confidential work could circulate inside Apple and shape the company's upcoming products.

OpenAI also pointed to Apple's recently released HomeView as an example of its growing efforts to develop its own AI products. However, the allegations do not establish that Apple used OpenAI's confidential information to develop HomeView.

Apple denies receiving confidential files

Apple has rejected OpenAI's allegations, saying its investigation found no supporting evidence. The company says it follows established procedures designed to prevent new employees from bringing confidential information from previous employers.

Apple's lawyers also questioned the significance of two personal phone numbers identified by OpenAI. They said the numbers did not match those the employee used for work at Apple, raising questions about whether Apple received or controlled any data sent to them during the employee's time at OpenAI.

The competing accounts mean the central question remains unresolved: whether confidential material was transferred and whether Apple received or used it.

Court allows Apple to seek digital evidence