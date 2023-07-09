Meta's Threads sweeps India with over 40 million downloads on launch day

According to data from Sensor Tower, the app experienced an extraordinary achievement on its launch day, surpassing previous records by amassing approximately 40 million downloads worldwide, as reported by NDTV.

Impressive downloads and operating system breakdown

Threads witnessed an overwhelming number of downloads, with Android accounting for 75 per cent of the total downloads compared to iOS. On an international scale, India took the lead with 22 per cent of the downloads, closely followed by Brazil with 16 per cent. The United States contributed around 5.5 million downloads, forming a significant portion of the overall tally.

Threads' performance in comparison to other apps

Threads exceeded the launch performances of popular games like Pokemon GO and Call of Duty Mobile, both of which had fewer than 20 million downloads on their respective debut days. It also outshined concurrent social media apps, with its closest competitor, Truth Social, accumulating only 144,000 downloads on its inauguration day. Established social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram continue to dominate in terms of worldwide Monthly Active Users (MAUs), followed by TikTok, Snap Inc., Twitter, and BeReal.