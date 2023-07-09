Meta's Threads sweeps India with over 40 million downloads on launch day
Threads exceeded the launch performances of popular games like Pokemon GO and Call of Duty Mobile, both of which had fewer than 20 million downloads on their respective debut days.
The release of Meta's Threads mobile app has set a new milestone in app history, garnering significant attention and admiration.
According to data from Sensor Tower, the app experienced an extraordinary achievement on its launch day, surpassing previous records by amassing approximately 40 million downloads worldwide, as reported by NDTV.
Impressive downloads and operating system breakdown
Threads witnessed an overwhelming number of downloads, with Android accounting for 75 per cent of the total downloads compared to iOS. On an international scale, India took the lead with 22 per cent of the downloads, closely followed by Brazil with 16 per cent. The United States contributed around 5.5 million downloads, forming a significant portion of the overall tally.
Threads' performance in comparison to other apps
Threads exceeded the launch performances of popular games like Pokemon GO and Call of Duty Mobile, both of which had fewer than 20 million downloads on their respective debut days. It also outshined concurrent social media apps, with its closest competitor, Truth Social, accumulating only 144,000 downloads on its inauguration day. Established social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram continue to dominate in terms of worldwide Monthly Active Users (MAUs), followed by TikTok, Snap Inc., Twitter, and BeReal.
User base insights and overlaps
Analysis of Threads' user base revealed intriguing findings. A significant majority, 96 per cent, of Threads users were found to be concurrently active on Instagram.
There were also substantial overlaps with other platforms, including WhatsApp (80 per cent), Facebook (58 per cent), and Twitter (56 per cent). Instagram, in turn, exhibited high concurrent user engagement, with 79 per cent of its users also active on WhatsApp. Twitter demonstrated an 83 per cent overlap with Instagram and a 49 per cent overlap with Facebook.
Threads made a noticeable impact on the app install rates in various countries.
In the United States, Threads accounted for 14 per cent of all app installations on its launch day. The app had an even more significant impact in the United Kingdom and Brazil, contributing to 20 per cent and 26 per cent of the overall installs, respectively.
Demographics of Threads users
Insights from Sensor Tower's mobile device panel revealed a male-dominated user base, with approximately 68 per cent identifying as males and 32 per cent as females. Among different age groups, males aged 25 to 35 exhibited the highest engagement at 28 per cent. Users between 18 and 25 accounted for 11 per cent of males and slightly over 5 per cent of females. Users above the age of 45 were in the minority, with males at 3 per cent and females at less than 2 per cent.
