/Meta teases new smart glasses with Oakley: What to expect on June 20

Meta teams up with Oakley to launch new smart glasses on 20 June

Teaser on Instagram hints at sporty wearable tech. Meta is set to unveil its next-generation smart glasses in collaboration with Oakley, the well-known sports eyewear brand. The new product will be officially revealed on 20 June, according to teasers posted on Instagram.

Meta’s Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth, shared a short video showing the Oakley and Meta logos, but no details of the product itself. The same teaser was posted on the Instagram of “Oakley | Meta”. “The next evolution is coming on June 20,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also reposted the teaser, adding to the growing interest.

Continuing Meta’s smart glasses journey

Meta first entered the smart glasses space in 2021 with its Ray-Ban Stories. The glasses included built-in speakers and a camera but lacked augmented reality features. The second generation, launched in 2023 at $299, improved the camera and audio quality and introduced an AI-powered assistant.

This latest collaboration with Oakley may offer a new version of the smart glasses, either an upgraded model or a sport-focused design using the same core technology. The teaser suggests that the new glasses may build on the Ray-Ban Meta design but with a look and feel that matches Oakley’s athletic style.

Part of a wider partnership

Oakley and Ray-Ban are both owned by EssilorLuxottica, an Italy-based eyewear company. This makes the new Oakley-Meta smart glasses a natural follow-up to the existing Ray-Ban collaboration. A Bloomberg report from earlier this year claimed the new glasses may be based on the Oakley Sphaera model, and could feature a centrally located camera, differing from the Ray-Ban model’s corner-mounted lens.

What we might see on 20 June

While official specs have not been shared, fans are hoping for upgrades in camera clarity, audio performance, and AI assistant functions. There is also speculation that these smart glasses will be targeted at sports users and outdoor activities, in line with Oakley’s reputation.

This launch highlights Meta’s continued push into wearable devices, signalling its ambition to lead in next-gen digital experiences that go beyond smartphones and screens.