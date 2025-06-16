/AI can now predict Alzheimer's years before symptoms appear! Here’s how

How AI is helping treat ALS, alzheimer’s, and dementia

Early diagnosis through data Artificial Intelligence (AI) is helping doctors detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer’s, and dementia much earlier than before. By using machine learning and deep learning, AI can analyse a large amount of patient data to predict disease risks years in advance, giving people a better chance at early treatment.

In ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), diagnosis usually takes time as doctors must first rule out other conditions. This can lead to delays in treatment. But now, AI can study speech patterns, motor skills, and how a person walks to detect small changes that doctors may not notice at first. This speeds up the diagnosis and allows earlier treatment.

AI also helps identify signs of ALS in patients with no previous record of the disease. This means faster diagnosis and better results for patients.

Predicting alzheimer’s before symptoms start

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) have developed a method using machine learning to predict Alzheimer’s disease up to seven years before symptoms appear. By studying electronic health records, the system looks at risk factors such as high cholesterol, depression, and vitamin D deficiency.

This prediction model has a 72 per cent success rate, allowing patients to begin lifestyle changes or try early treatments, which may slow down the disease’s progression.

Understanding dementia with AI

Dementia includes many conditions such as vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, and frontotemporal dementia. These conditions are affected by genetics, environment, and background. AI helps researchers understand the complex patterns by studying large amounts of medical data.

AI also finds new genetic risk factors, helping scientists discover better treatment options. According to the NIH’s Center for Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias, AI tools are making it easier to understand how different forms of dementia are connected.

Robots and AI in caregiving

AI is not just helping doctors, but it’s also supporting care at home. AI-powered robots are being tested to help people with dementia in their daily lives. These tools can remind patients about medicines, help in emergencies, and support independent living.

Such developments may ease pressure on families and improve the patient’s quality of life.