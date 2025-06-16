/Want a job AI can’t steal? These 3 career fields are your smartest bet

AI cannot replace all jobs: expert lists 3 career paths safe from automation, skilled trades, creativity, and AI-related jobs likely to stay in demand

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to change how people work worldwide, experts are warning that not all jobs can be replaced by machines. A recent report by PwC highlights that skilled trades, creative roles, and AI-related careers are expected to stay important in the coming years.

Instead of replacing all workers, AI is reshaping many industries. Young professionals are being advised to look for jobs that rely on human skills, especially where judgement, creativity, or physical work are involved.

AI drives salary growth and skill demand

According to PwC’s latest global study, jobs that require AI skills are seeing higher salaries. In 2024, wages in AI-related roles increased by 56 per cent, compared to 25 per cent the year before. The biggest changes are seen in sectors like IT, finance, and professional services, where companies are using AI to work more efficiently.

PwC’s Chief Economist, Barret Kupelian, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, explained that AI is becoming more common at work. He said while some jobs are being changed by AI, many still need a human touch. AI is more likely to support human workers than replace them entirely.

3 types of careers that are more secure

Kupelian shared three job areas that are harder for AI to take over:

1. Skilled trades

Jobs like plumbers, electricians, and painters need hands-on work and real-time decision-making. These tasks are not easy for robots or AI to perform reliably.

2. Creative and decision-based roles

Professions such as designers, writers, and strategists involve high levels of creativity and independent thinking. These are still difficult for AI to copy.

3. AI-aligned careers

Roles in machine learning, data science, and AI safety are growing quickly. These jobs are important in shaping how AI is used and are also among the highest paid in the tech world.

Human skills still matter in an AI-powered world

Jobs at the greatest risk are those that depend on repetitive tasks, structured input, and limited thinking. But this shift is also opening new opportunities. As machines handle routine tasks, people can focus more on strategy, innovation, and problem solving.

Experts say the key to success is learning how to work with AI using its power while applying skills only humans have.