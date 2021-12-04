Meta launches StopNCII.org to put a stop on revenge porn

In a bid to bring positive changes on the internet and to make it a safer environment, Meta (earlier known as Facebook) has launched a new platform to help stop revenge porn.

Along with more than 50 non-governmental organisations from around the world, Meta has established StopNCII.org which is a platform that will provide an opportunity to people to submit complaints of revenge porn and get quick actions for their safety and justice.

The non-consensual sharing of intimate images (NCII), also known as ‘revenge porn’, has been infamously increasing on social media platforms. To combat this problem, Meta joined hands with UK Revenge Porn Helpline and 50 more organisations from across the world.

Through this, people who are concerned about their intimate images being shared online without their consent can submit a case on the platform. Once the complaint is registered, the tool will use its hash-generating technology to assign a unique hash value to an image, which will create a secure digital print.

The participating companies will then use that hash to check if any related image has been uploaded anywhere on their platforms. However, the safer part of this is that the original image will not be transferred in any way from the owner’s device. The technology will only use hashes, and not the images. This means these images will not be circulated further, thus keeping the images safe.

This platform is only for adults (over the age of 18). For people under the age of 18, Meta will be redirecting them to organisations such as National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

"StopNCII.org represents a sea-change in the way those affected by intimate image abuse can protect themselves. At the heart of the work developing this tool have been the needs of victims and survivors by putting them in control without having to compromise their privacy," Sophie Mortimer, Revenge Porn Helpline Manager, SWGfL, was quoted by Meta in official statement.