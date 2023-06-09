Mark Zuckerberg plays down Apple Vision Pro in company meet: Report

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday (June 8) told employees at the tech giant that while Apple's mixed reality headset may be nice, it was not his vision for the future, said reports in US media. His comments reportedly came during the first all-hands meeting at the Silicon Valley campus since the pandemic. The meet came just days after Apple launched Vision Pro, its first ever mixed reality headset.

"I mean, that could be the vision of the future of computing, but like, it's not the one that I want," Zuckerberg reportedly said while assessing what he has seen of Apple Vison Pro.

"There's a real philosophical difference in terms of how we’re approaching this."

On its part, Meta makes Quest virtual reality headsets. Zuckerberg has already made his vision of metaverse public.

"Our vision for the metaverse and presence is fundamentally social," Zuckerberg said, according to a transcript of remarks posted by tech news website The Verge.

"By contrast, every demo that (Apple) showed was a person sitting on a couch by themself."

Meta was so confident it could create the metaverse -- an idea of a 3D immersive internet -- that it changed its name from Facebook in 2021 and began funneling billions into the project.

But the idea has been hampered by botched launches, dodgy graphics, no clear path to profitability and a general feeling that few people know what it is.

Reality Labs, the division of Meta that's in-charge of its metaverse effort, has already lost USD 4 billion. Moreover, Zuckerberg has lately increasingly been talking about artificial intelligence rather than metaverse.

CNBC reported that Zuckerberg said at the all-hands gathering that Meta was planning to build generative artificial intelligence into "every single one" of its products. The Vision Pro from Apple Earlier this week, Apple unveiled Apple Vision Pro at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2023. The tech giant called it a "spatial reality display". Apple Vision Pro is priced at USD 3499.

Apple Vision Pro allows the user to communicate, work, listen to music, watch movies. The device will also let the user choose whether to be immersed or keep one eye on what's happening in the outside world. Meta's 'Quest' Facebook is planning to launch a new-generation Quest 3 later this year. It will have a starting price of USD 500. The starting price of Quest 2 headsets currently available was cut to $300.

