Apple WWDC 2023: Tim Cook unveils Apple Vision Pro, company's first augmented-reality headset

Apple WWDC 2023: Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook unveiled what is now the tech giant's first augmented-reality headset. The headset, called Apple Vision Pro, was unveiled at Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 (WWDC 2023). It is the company's annual software developer conference. With the launch of Apple Vision Pro, the company has made its first big move into a new product category.

CEO Tim Cook described it as "spatial computing" with the device controlled by your eyes, hands and voice.

"It's the first Apple product you look through, not at," Cook said.

Apple did not make any major announcements about generative AI products similar to ChatGPT or Google's Bard search engine, but it quietly imbued several smaller features with AI, like live transcriptions of voice mails.

Apple's entry into the augmented-reality headset market will see the company in an arena already crowded with devices. Also, Apple Vision Pro puts Apple in direct competition with Facebook parent Meta Platforms.

Ahead of the launch, the iPhone maker saw its shares rise by 2 per cent. The prices hit a record high of USD 184.95.

Apple dropped Intel chips from its most powerful desktop. Intel shares fell by 3.9 per cent. Gazing at the vision Tech fans as well as investors are looking at how much of Apple view of the virtual reality market overlaps with Meta's. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has already made his vision of 'metaverse' public.

Other than Meta, Sony Corp and ByteDance-owned Pico have recently released virtual reality devices.