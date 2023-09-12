Made-in-India Apple iPhone to debut on launch day

For the first time in history, Indians may be able to purchase a new made-in-India iPhone model on the launch day.

Apple Inc. has been planning to bring the made-in-India iPhone 15 to the Indian market as well as some other regions on the debut day of the global sales, said officials.

Although the major number of iPhone 15s will be manufactured in China, it would be the first time, an India-assembled device's latest generation will be available on the first day of sale, they stated, Bloomberg reported.

This will also underscore the increasing production prowess of India, and reflect a significant change in the previous strategy of Apple of selling Chinese-made new devices, which are sold to customers across the world.

The new iPhone 15 is likely to go on sale in the weeks or days after its unveiling, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. California time on Tuesday (September 12).

California-based Apple, whose corporate headquarters is in Cupertino, started the production of iPhone 15 at the factory of supplier Foxconn Technology Group in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu last month. The move was seen as another effort by the US tech giant to decrease the gap between its main manufacturing bases in China and its India operations.

Apple's production increases in India

There can be slight delays with the India-built device due to unforeseen logistics bottlenecks, said the officials. At a gala event organised at its US headquarters, Apple will be introducing its updated AirPods, watches and iPhone 15. The new products will be placed on sale typically around 10 days after their unveiling.

Before the launch of the iPhone 14, only a fraction of Apple's global output was assembled in India, which lagged behind the production of China by six to nine months. Last year, the delay was then reduced drastically to just weeks, and the proportion of iPhones which are being assembled in India was increased by Apple to reach 7 per cent by the end of March.

The financial incentives of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase local manufacturing and the strategy of Apple to look beyond China as the trade war continues between Beijing and Washington has helped India become increasingly important to the diversification drive of the iPhone maker.

The suppliers of Apple in India - Pegatron Corp. and a Wistron Corp. factory, which will soon be acquired by the Tata Group, will also soon start assembling the iPhone 15, reported Bloomberg News.

