/Is Apple making a smart ring? Reports suggest it could be a cheaper alternative to the Apple Watch

Apple could be preparing to enter the fast-growing smart ring market, if the latest leaks are accurate. According to tipster Kosutami, the iPhone maker is developing a wearable called the "iRing" that could eventually compete with devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Ring and Oura Ring. Apple has not confirmed the existence of the product, and the reported project is believed to be in its early stages. Even so, the rumour has attracted attention because Apple has often entered product categories later than its rivals before trying to refine the experience.

What could the Apple iRing do?

The leak does not reveal detailed specifications, but reports suggest the iRing could focus on health and fitness tracking while offering a screen-free alternative to the Apple Watch. Like other smart rings, it could monitor metrics such as heart rate, sleep, activity and overall wellness. It may also integrate closely with Apple's Health app and broader ecosystem, allowing users to access health insights without wearing a smartwatch. Some reports also speculate that Apple could position the ring below the Apple Watch in terms of pricing, making it a more affordable wearable option. However, there is currently no information on pricing, launch dates or hardware specifications.

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Apple's growing wearable strategy

The rumoured iRing comes as Apple continues expanding its hardware portfolio beyond smartphones and computers. The company is also widely expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, based on multiple industry reports. Although none of these products have been officially announced, they suggest Apple is preparing one of its biggest hardware refresh cycles in years.