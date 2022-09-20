iPhone 14 Pro users encounter shaky camera and 'bizarre' sounds while using third party apps

It has been less than two weeks since Apple released its newest iteration of the iPhone. The highly-anticipated iPhone 14 was launched amid much fanfare but it has quickly run into trouble as users complain of bizarre camera problems.

Reportedly, some users have been facing problems with the phone's camera that shakes uncontrollably while strange grinding sounds come out of it.

The users noted that when opening the camera on third-party apps like TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram, the iPhone starts shaking rather uncontrollably which could inadvertently damage the small delicate parts of the smartphone.

Several users, including tech YouTubers, took to social media platforms to share videos of the phone shaking.

A netizen complained about the situation by tweeting, "Friend's iPhone 14 pro is facing this issue while shooting from rear camera in action mode and also gets pretty warm in this particular mode. Anyone facing Similar issues @Apple @AppleSupport."

Meanwhile, another posted video of the incident saying, "So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera."

Read more: Apple launches iPhone 14: How good are the new iPhones? Are they worth the money?

It is pertinent to note that users have encountered the problem only in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. Meanwhile, the lower-end models of the iPhone 14 have remained unscathed from the bug causing the trouble.

During the launch, Apple revealed that it had made several upgrades to the camera in the new iPhone. It included a 48 MP sensor and an action mode that generated smoother videos, akin to that of a GoPro.

However, the emergence of bugs has taken the sheen out of its products. With millions of iPhones already out of the shelves, it can be a big nuisance for Apple if the bug issue is not sorted quickly before other users encounter the same problem.

Earlier, Apple had to deal with iPhone 14 preorder issues and iMessage and FaceTime activation problems.

Read more: Apple to manufacture iPhone 14 in India; plans to bring it on par with China

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: