How KFConsole is better than Sony's PS5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X

American fast-food restaurant chain KFC has finally introduced its gaming console called 'KFConsole' and it can do something the PS5 and Xbox Series X cannot, that is, it can also keep your chicken warm.

The shape of the KFConsole is fundamentally the same as the famous KFC chicken container but it has a matte dark and red tones, and the support itself is partitioned into two particular chambers—one where all the figuring power lives and the second being where your chicken supper can remain warm while you play.

The KFConsole has been made in a collaboration with PC equipment maker Cooler Master and as of now has a one-up over every other person in this comfort battle with that underlying chicken chamber.

What's more, that is not all, this “bargain-bucket” shaped KFConsole can also handle the latest games. The particulars and subtleties for the KFConsole incorporate a specially fabricated Cooler Master NC100 case and is controlled by the Intel NUC 9 outrageous figuring pack, two Seagate BarraCuda 1TB PCIe NVMe SSDs and illustrations gave by Asus.

The KFConsole is evidently VR prepared, and can offer interactivity up to 240fps, upholds 4K and beam following tech. The cooling instrument is the thing that drives the warming chamber inside the support, and there is certifiably not a different grille or profound fryer component inside the comfort. Furthermore, since gaming consoles can get very warm, that should sufficiently be to keep your food warm while you do a spot of gaming.The reassure was prodded back in June this year and it is at long last here. The KFConsole is intended to keep your food hot, it has a uniquely fabricated cooling framework that concentrates heat from the support through the outside of the chicken chamber that keeps the equipment cool and the food hot.

KFC's gaming console is bound to give tough competition to Sony's PS5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X.

As of now, there is no information on when you will have the option to purchase the KFConsole or the amount it will cost. Protected to state that it'll be delivered ahead of schedule one year from now, best-case scenario.