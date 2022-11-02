Google will not be providing updates to millions of Windows users. Here's why.

Google Chrome, one of the most popular search engines on the internet will be shutting its shop for users still using it on Microsoft's Windows 7 and Windows 8 operating systems. Reportedly, in a blog post on Monday last week, the company informed about its decision.

“We're ending support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. Chrome 110 (tentatively scheduled for release on February 7th, 2023) is the last version of Chrome that will work on these versions of Windows," read the blog post.

"If you are currently on Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1, we encourage you to move to a supported Windows version to ensure you continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features," it added.

Notably, Chrome will be tentatively launching its latest update 'Chrome 110' in February next year. The search engine will be available for the two operating system users but they will not be receiving any security updates or extended support.

No security updates may put the users at a greater risk of hacking as online fraudsters often exploit the loopholes in older versions to make their scams work. Moreover, the problem may be compounded because Microsoft has also pulled the plug on the aforementioned OS' which will make them unstable.

The decision by Chrome is in line with the stance taken by Microsoft. Reportedly, the Redmond-based company has also announced plans to end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users starting January 10, 2023.

"After January 10, 2023, Microsoft will no longer provide security updates or technical support for Windows 8.1. You might be able to upgrade your Windows 8.1 device to a newer version of Windows, but we recommend moving to a new PC that can run Windows 11 as the best option," read a notification released by the company.

Millions of Windows users who are still on the old platforms will now have to switch over or risk exposing themselves to hackers.

