Microsoft lays off nearly 1,000 workers across multiple divisions: Report

Microsoft has laid off hundreds of workers across multiple divisions, a company spokesperson confirmed to CNET on Tuesday (October 18). This move comes amid tech companies expecting an economic downturn worldwide in demand for tablets and PCs.

Although, Microsoft did not confirm the number of jobs it cut, but the reports have mentioned that the tech company laid off nearly 1,000 of its approximately 221,000 employees across the organisation. As per multiple reports, layoffs were also done in the Xbox gaming division.

The company official said that they will evaluate its business priorities as there's a need for structural adjustments. Microsoft is the latest tech firm to cut staff in the face of slowing growth, previously Intel, Meta and Google have also done it and done staff reductions.

A Microsoft spokesperson told CNET in an emailed statement: "Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities on a regular basis, and make structural adjustments accordingly. We will continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead."

Notably, the US-based multinational technology corporation had said that a small number of roles had been eliminated. It had said that it would increase its employee count down the line.

In a statement released by Microsoft had said, "Today we had a small number of role eliminations. Like all companies, we evaluate our business priorities regularly, and make structural adjustments accordingly."

