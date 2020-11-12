Google Photos stops free uploads; limits storage space

We have all enjoyed the free and almost unlimited storage space in Google Photos till now. However, the tech giant has decided to put a stop to it.

Earlier, Google Photos allowed users to store pictures and only counted the 'original' quality, instead of the 'compressed; high quality, for measuring the leftover storage. This allowed users to enjoy the massive free storage space.

Also read| Invest in tech this festive season. Here's a comprehensive list of what to buy!

The Google Photos provided 15GB of space to the users. However, from June 01, 2021, the facility will be suspended and all the images uploaded before this date will not be counted for space calculation.

After June 01, all pictures uploaded, in either quality, will be counted in space calculation and if the users run out of the 15GB free space, they will be asked to buy extra storage space.

Also read| Apple launches MacBook laptops with first microprocessor designed in-house

In addition to this, the users who stay inactive on the platform and do not contribute to the service for two years maximum, their accounts will be suspended and Google will delete users' content across multiple platforms.

The service will also a tool from June 2021 that will help you manage users' backed up photos and videos, and then select what to keep, restore and delete. This tool will also help users identify the dark and blurry pictures and excessively large videos that the users can delete.

However, Pixel phone users will enjoy free and unlimited space over longer periods of time.