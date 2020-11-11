Invest in tech this festive season. Here's a comprehensive list of what to buy!

INVEST IN TECH THIS FESTIVE SEASON

The festive season is upon us! It is that time of the year when we dive into our savings and indulge in some retail therapy. With Diwali and other festivals coming up, we're all hoping to make the most of sales and offers, upgrade our gadgets and deck up our homes.

The year 2020 hasn't been easy on any of us. The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have made us all realise one thing -- that home is where the heart is. So this year, I suggest you invest in your home and make your personal space smarter with tech.

Lockdowns have inspired us to cook up a storm in the kitchen, try some interesting do-it-yourself hairstyles and even make our homes clutter-free and more organised. And technology has played a huge role in it.

So if you're planning on buying and gifting some useful options in the festive season, I say put some tech into your shopping cart. Our festive buying guide has something for everyone.

BREATHE BETTER WITH AIR PURIFIERS

This is a category which has graduated from gifting options to home essentials in the last few years. The Covid-19 pandemic has put the focus on healthy lungs yet again and as pollution rises, air purifiers have become a necessity. You'll be surprised to see the poor air quality in indoor spaces!



DYSON PURE HOT+COOL

PRICE: ₹55,900

Opt for the Philips AC1217 for your master bedroom priced at ₹12,995. And if you have a bigger budget, the Blueair Blue 211 is a great option at just over ₹20,000.

And for those with deeper pockets, the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier promises cleaner air indoors for ₹55,900.

ALEXA CAN PLAY SHOW AND TELL

"Alexa, play my favourite workout music!" This has become the wake-up call for many of us in lockdown. The Amazon Echo Show 8 is a great addition to your home which can organise your day. With an 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can play show and tell. You can watch your favourite shows, cook with your favourite chefs and control your smart home through Alexa.

Echo Show 8

PRICE: ₹ 6,999.00

Pro tip: it's also an engaging tool for your children who can learn and play with Alexa. Confession: I often make my toddler practise the alphabet with Alexa as I manage other chores!

EASY CLEANING WITH VACUUM CLEANERS

The lockdowns have made us more self-reliant. If your mission is to achieve squeaky clean floors and furniture, the mighty Dyson V11 is your best friend. It looks like Thor's hammer instead of a vacuum cleaner, catches every speck of dust and grime across multiple surfaces and is an investment for your home. It is a pricey option but this cord-free vacuum is a workhorse and makes tedious cleaning fuss-free.

DYSON V11 ABSOLUTE PRO

PRICE: ₹52,900

Houses with the happy clutter created by kids will welcome this suggestion as you can clean up messy floors and shelves in seconds!

SMART AUDIO

It's still a risky affair heading to a packed gym so we suggest you stick to effective home workouts and outdoor runs. A sturdy pair of wireless earphones is your best bet. Go for the Sony WF-XB700 wireless earphones which offers great sound with Sony's famous Extra Bass technology. At ₹7,990, they're priced well.

Sony WH-1000XM4

PRICE: ₹26,990

If you're willing to splurge more, the Apple Airpods are a popular option for ₹14,900 for those in the Apple ecosystem.



Apple Airpods

PRICE: ₹14,900

And if you're looking for a stellar flagship pair of headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 with 30 hours of playback is an investment you won't regret at ₹26,990.

In the portable speaker category, go for the JBL Charge 3 which is water-proof and offers booming sound for ₹7,999.

STAY AT HOME AND STYLE AT HOME

Your wife, mother or sister may squeal with joy for this one. The Dyson Corrale is a gamechanger. It is a cordless styling tool which possibly explains the steep price tag of ₹36,900.



Dyson Corrale

PRICE: ₹36,900

Another feature I like is that it delivers results quickly without inflicting the kind of hair damage that other heat-styling tools do.

For men, the Philips OneBlade beard trimmer at ₹2,199 is a great grooming tool.

LIGHT UP YOUR HOME -- SMARTLY

A smart home is incomplete without a smart light and the Philips Hue remains a favourite.



Philips Hue 10W B22 Smart Bulb

PRICE: ₹ 2,295

Available for around ₹2,195 online, it can be controlled through your phone or tablet and is the perfect addition to your pretty corners in the festival of lights.

UPGRADE YOUR TV

In the times of a pandemic, my only hope is that you're not stepping out for any Diwali parties and instead, enjoying your favourite sitcom from the cozy comforts of your home. For your family room, I'd recommend the new LG OLED TV with a jaw-dropping display where the black is dark enough and the stars are super bright.

Samsung Frame

STARTING PRICE: ₹74,990

You can even opt for VU televisions' Masterpiece TV which comes with a stunning 85-inch screen, a gold finish and quantum dot technology. This one is priced high at ₹3.5 lakh.

Then again, if you're a Samsung loyalist, opt for the Samsung Frame which comes with Samsung QLED technology and great design. Prices start at ₹74,990.

A SMART KITCHEN

And if the kitchen is where you're spending your festive season cooking up a storm for the family, opt for the Samsung Masala, Tadka and Sun-dry Microwave.

Samsung Masala, Tadka and Sun-dry Microwave

STARTING PRICE: ₹19,990

As the name suggests, this microwave is capable of tempering your dishes and is ideal for professionals working from home. Prices start at ₹19,990.

YOUR SMART WORKOUT BUDDY

From tracking your heart rate, fitness levels to even detecting if you suffer a fall, smartwatches are becoming more intuitive with every update.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | 34 mm

PRICE: ₹34,490



Apple Watch Series 6

PRICE: ₹40,900

Both the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 have plenty of features at similar price points.

Inbase Urban Pro

PRICE: ₹6,999

In the budget segment, Indian brand Inbase has come up with the Urban Pro smartwatch for ₹6,999 which comes with a 1.3-inch Full Touch LCD Screen, 7 sports modes and a magnetic charging method.