Google enables two-factor authentication by default for millions of users

Two-factor authentication protects your account by adding an extra layer of protection in the form of one-time passwords (OTPs) that we get on our phones or backup emails.
Google is commemorating Cybersecurity Awareness Month by announcing that by the end of the year, it will automatically enable two-factor authentication for its 150 million Google accounts.
The password serves as a means of authenticating access to an account.
However, if the password is discovered, the account's security may be jeopardised.
Two-factor authentication comes into play in this situation.
Google initially disclosed this in May, when it stated that two-factor authentication would be enabled by default.
Google, on the other hand, said today that it is now auto-enrolling accounts with sufficient backup systems in place (about 150 million accounts), assuring a smooth transition.
What is two-factor authentication, and how does it work?
