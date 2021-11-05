Google enables two-factor authentication by default for millions of users

Google is commemorating Cybersecurity Awareness Month by announcing that by the end of the year, it will automatically enable two-factor authentication for its 150 million Google accounts.

The password serves as a means of authenticating access to an account.

However, if the password is discovered, the account's security may be jeopardised.

Two-factor authentication comes into play in this situation.



Also read | Google wants to work with the Pentagon again, despite employee concerns

Two-factor authentication protects your account by adding an extra layer of protection in the form of one-time passwords (OTPs) that we get on our phones or backup emails.

Google initially disclosed this in May, when it stated that two-factor authentication would be enabled by default.



Also read | From FAANG to MANGA: Twitter users speculate future of tech companies

Google, on the other hand, said today that it is now auto-enrolling accounts with sufficient backup systems in place (about 150 million accounts), assuring a smooth transition.

What is two-factor authentication, and how does it work?

The password serves as a means of authenticating access to an account.

However, if the password is discovered, the account's security may be jeopardised.

Two-factor authentication comes into play in this situation.

Two-factor authentication protects your account by adding an extra layer of protection in the form of one-time passwords (OTPs) that we get on our phones or backup emails.

(With inputs from agencies)