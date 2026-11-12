/Google DeepMind uses AI to verify Signal encryption at machine-code level: What it means for WhatsApp users

Google DeepMind researchers have reported a major development in AI-powered cybersecurity. Their new framework, called AlphaProof Code, has been used to formally verify the Signal cryptographic protocol down to the machine-code level.

The development matters because the Signal protocol is used to protect private communications across messaging services, including Signal and WhatsApp. By mathematically checking the software implementation, researchers aim to identify errors that could otherwise leave critical security systems vulnerable.

The project also highlights how AI could change the way developers test and secure software.

How Google's AI generated six million lines of proof

According to Google DeepMind research scientist Swarat Chaudhuri, AlphaProof Code agents worked on the project over four weeks in October 2026. The system generated more than six million lines of mathematical Lean proof, using Gemini Carbon models to support the verification process. Formal verification is different from ordinary software testing. Instead of checking whether a programme works in selected situations, it uses mathematical proofs to establish that code meets specified properties. The AI agents worked alongside human experts, helping generate and audit the proofs. The supplied account says researchers needed to review around one per cent of the codebase manually.

AI system tested against previously fixed bugs

Researchers also tested the framework by deliberately reintroducing two bugs that had previously been fixed in the Signal code. According to the account, AlphaProof Code successfully detected both errors. This test is important because it demonstrates whether the system can identify known weaknesses rather than simply produce large amounts of mathematical output. However, finding two reintroduced bugs does not prove that every possible vulnerability has been eliminated.

What does this mean for WhatsApp and Signal users?

The Signal protocol is a foundation of end-to-end encryption, which is designed to ensure that only the communicating users can read their messages. Verifying its implementation mathematically could help developers identify certain coding errors before attackers exploit them.

However, this does not mean WhatsApp or Signal has become completely hack-proof. Messaging security also depends on device protection, account security, software updates and how encryption is implemented across different services. The research should therefore be seen as a step towards stronger software assurance, not a guarantee of perfect security.

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