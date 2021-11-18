Google begins rolling out November 2021 core update at an unusual time

Google has started to rollout the November 2021 core update. This is the third core update Google released in 2021. Google announced this rollout on the Google Search Central Twitter account.

"Later today, we are releasing a broad core update, as we do several times per year. It is called the November 2021 Core Update," wrote Google.

Later today, we are releasing a broad core update, as we do several times per year. It is called the November 2021 Core Update. Our guidance about such updates is here:https://t.co/0LAL28ueDq — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) November 17, 2021 ×

Several times a year, the company makes significant, broad changes to the search algorithms and systems. These changes are termed "core updates."

These updates are designed to ensure that the company is delivering on its mission to present relevant and authoritative content to searchers.

"One way to think of how a core update operates is to imagine you made a list of the top 100 movies in 2015. A few years later in 2019, you refresh the list. It's going to naturally change. Some new and wonderful movies that never existed before will now be candidates for inclusion. You might also reassess some films and realise they deserved a higher place on the list than they had before," said Google in a blog post.

The timing of the current update is a little unexpected as it comes before the biggest online holiday shopping season. Earlier, Google took breaks before the holiday shopping season. This was considered as Google’s gift to webmasters said former Googler Matt Cutts.

I totally get the concern some might have about an update, especially when there's often any number of "The sky is falling!" tweets that people make, sometimes with fun GIFs, and meant to be fun, but others that act like an update is a negative event for everyone... — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) November 17, 2021 ×

Danny Sullivan of Google made a tweet about the unusual timing of the update as he said, "I totally get the concern some might have about an update, especially when there's often any number of "The sky is falling!" tweets that people make, sometimes with fun GIFs, and meant to be fun, but others that act like an update is a negative event for everyone..."

He highlighted how the core updates make no huge change for most. He further asked people not to panic as he said that maybe more tweets reassuring people would be more helpful.

"Guidance about core updates hasn't changed. Been doing best practices out there for ages, should be good," he wrote.