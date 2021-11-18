Watch: Facebook founder Zuckerberg tries to feel objects in virtual reality with haptic glove, VR headset  

In a video, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg looks to feel the objects in virtual reality with the help of a “haptic glove” and VR headset. Zuckerberg tried to experience the new world in the clip posted on Tuesday.

The company seems to be on the path for developing the new VR-powered metaverse.

Zuckerberg played roll dice, Jenga and Chess, shook hands and tried fist-bump. “To enable this experience and bring touch to the metaverse, the team is developing haptic gloves: comfortable and customisable gloves that can reproduce a range of sensations in virtual worlds, including texture, pressure and vibration,” said a news release from Meta.

With hundreds of tiny motors, the glove has been designed to deliver a simulated sensation of touch.

Not just this, the glove can also help to lock the hand in a certain position so that it can simulate activities, such as holding a ball in the virtual world.

The gloves give a sensation, such as texture, pressure and vibration to recreate the object that the person visualises through the virtual reality, as per Meta.

