Facebook launches 'Collab' as TikTok's competition

The year 2020 has not been the best of the year for the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform TikTok with accusations of breach of privacy and circulating explicit content. However, other social media platforms have utilised TikTok's success to launch their own video platforms.

Taking an example of TikTok's success, social media giants Facebook has become the most recent addition in the list of platforms launching their own video-sharing platform.

Facebook Inc has launched a new app called 'Collab' which lets the users record their own audio and also allows them to combine different parts of videos to compile a single video.

The new app is specifically designed for musicians who can combine three 15-seconds long videos by stacking them on each other, i.e, a clip of a drummer, guitarist and singer can be recorded and stacked on top of each other to make a complete music video.

For those who lack the extra-ordinary musical talent, Collab also provides the options of swiping and adding an already added clip or mix.

The app also gives the users a chance to discover collabs of other users in the format of a timeline, similar to TikTok's discover feature and Facebook's already-existing 'Timeline' feature.

With a downfall in TikTok's market and concerns over the security of data, Collab is hoping to gain more audience through this new app.

The launch has come a day after content-sharing app Reddit bought another short video-sharing app Dubsmash in a bid to promote local creators and bring more diversity.