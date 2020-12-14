Reddit buys TikTok's competitor Dubsmash; promises diversity

In another major takeover of 2020, Reddit has announced it has bought the popular video-sharing platform Dubsmash — which rose to fame as TikTok's competitive app.

"We are excited to announce that Reddit has acquired short-form video social platform Dubsmash," Reddit announced in a statement posted on their website.

Since the popular video-sharing app TikTok became famous, many other content producing platforms have started adding video options within their platforms. Reddit has used the perfect opportunity of the fall of the Chinese-owned app TikTok to expand their own services.

Talking about diversity, Reddit assured Dubsmash's aim will be to include and promote under-represented creators from all parts of the world. "Dubsmash's mission is unique among social platforms, and is aligned with Reddit's own mission of bringing community and belonging to everyone in the world," the statement read.

Reddit will also be using this platform's services to elevate the voices of the already-existing users of the content-sharing app. "We will integrate Dubsmash’s innovative video creation tools into Reddit, which will empower Reddit’s own creators to express themselves in original and authentic ways that are endemic to our communities," the statement explained.

The San Francisco-based video-sharing platform is hoping to use this as an opportunity to expand their audience reach and bring in diversity to the user base. The app has nearly 25 per cent of Black users in the US and females represent 70 per cent of users.

This announcement has come at a time when TikTok has been facing downtime due to several countries such as India, the US and Pakistan banning the app over concerns of security and explicit content.