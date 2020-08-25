'Explore, connect and create': World's first floating Apple store to open in Singapore

Singapore is set to open its third Apple store, but it will be regarded as one of its kind as the new store will float on water.

According to TODAY's report, the new outlet will open at Marina Bay Sands, making it the world's first apple store that sits on the water.

The sphere floating on Marina Bay was previously occupied by the nightclub Avalon from 2011 to 2016.

"We will soon open the doors to our new store by the Bay,” said Apple in a teaser on its website.

"Apple Marina Bay Sands will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions.

"It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new."

The tech giant opened its first store in Singapore in 2017 at the Knightsbridge building along Orchard Road. Apple opened its second store in July 2019 at Jewel Changi Airport.

Earlier, Apple Inc became the first publicly traded US company to reach $2 trillion in market value due to strong demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.