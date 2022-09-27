Explained: 'Harly' the latest malware in market, that can drain your bank accounts

Users of Samsung, Huawei, and Google phones have been advised to remove a number of popular apps that may contain spyware which steals money.

Tech experts have cautioned owners of Android smartphones and tablets that a variety of apps could be infected with harmful malware called 'Harly'.

What is Harly?

Harly, named after Harley Quinn the popular Batman villain, who is also the Joker's girlfriend, is a type of trojan known as a "trojan subscriber" signs users up for paid services without their knowledge.

Since 2020, more than 190 Harly-infected apps have been discovered on Google Play, according to Kaspersky. The well-known antivirus supplier estimates that 4.8 million people have downloaded these apps, however, the actual number may be far higher.

How does it work?

The Harly family of Trojans imitates trustworthy applications. Scammers download common apps from Google Play, add malicious code to them, and then submit the altered versions to Google Play. Users might not even be aware that the apps are dangerous because they still have the functions that are provided in the description.

But don't you need a verification code for paid subscriptions?

Yes, you do. However, according to The Daily Express, Harly can sign up Android users for pricey subscription services without their knowledge by stealthily taking security codes from text messages.

It can also check subscriptions over the phone without the device owner's knowledge, and once this is done, it could empty someone's bank account without being noticed.

How do we protect ourselves?

The company advises reading user reviews and viewing an app's rating on Google Play before installing it. But bear in mind that ratings and reviews could be inflated. Another solution it recommends is of course "a reliable security solution."

Which apps have been affected?

Kaspersky, which first flagged the malware has made mention of a number of apps, some of which already have thousands of downloads. Here are a few apps that you need to skirt clear of:

-Pony Camera

-Live Wallpaper&Themes Launcher

-Action Launcher & Wallpapers

-Color Call

-Good Launcher

-Mondy Widgets

-Funcalls-Voice Changer

-Eva Launcher

-Newlook Launcher

-Pixel Screen Wallpaper

