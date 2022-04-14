US discovers malware capable of gaining access to industrial control systems, issues alert

In the US, a joint alert has been issued by several government agencies. Wondering what it is all about? Well, it is the emergence of a malicious cyber tool, which has been created by unknown people.

What makes it highly crucial is that it is capable of gaining 'full system access' to multiple industrial control systems.

The public warning was declared by the FBI, the Energy and Homeland Security Departments and National Security Agency on Wednesday.

They also did not give details about how they found out about it. The tools have also been called "exceptionally rare and dangerous”.

"We're actually one step ahead of the adversary. None of us want them to understand where they screwed up," said Robert M Lee of Dragos, who is CEO of another government partner, while telling AP about why the government would not explain how malware was discovered.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency had published the alert.

Lee told AP that the malware was "designed to be a framework to go after lots of different types of industries and be leveraged multiple times. Based on the configuration of it, the initial targets would be LNG and electricity in North America."

