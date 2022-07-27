Google deletes 50 apps after Joker malware attack. Users should delete them if those apps are installed

According to Zscaler Threatlabz, Google has removed 50 more apps from its Play Store as it said that Joker malware has infected at least 50 apps. It is suggested that users must uninstall those suspected apps if they are still loaded on their smartphones.

It is also recommended that the users must check out mobile antivirus programmes in order to clean their phones. As per Zscaler ThreatLabz's team, the Joker, Facestealer and Coper malware recently been found to be spreading through apps.

The reports stated that the majority of these apps were infected with Joker malware, which is one of the most well-known malware which exploits Android devices.

It is claimed that it manages to take advantage of Google's official app store with the help of its trail signatures. The process includes updating the virus's code, execution process and payload-retrieval techniques.

Reports have claimed that once active, Joker can install premium dialers and covert spyware on devices. It entices unsuspecting customers to sign up for costly monthly subscription plans.

The report explained, "This malware is designed to steal SMS messages, contact lists, and device information, and to sign the victim up for premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services."

Reports mentioned that Google was instantly notified about these apps and they were immediately removed.

But the problem is that those apps are already been downloaded by hundreds and thousands of Android users.

Here's the full list of banned apps:

Universal PDF Scanner Private Message Premium SMS Smart Messages Text Emoji SMS Blood Pressure Checker Funny Keyboard Memory Silent Camera Custom-Themed Keyboard Light Messages Themes Photo Keyboard Send SMS Themes Chat Messenger Instant Messenger Cool Keyboard Font Emoji Keyboard Mini PDF Scanner Smart SMS Messages Creative Emoji Keyboard Fancy SMS Fonts Emoji Keyboard Personal Message Funny Emoji Message Magic Photo Editor Professional Messages All Photo Translators Chat SMS Smile Emoji Wow Translator All Language Translator Cool Messages Blood Pressure Diary Chat Text SMS Hi Text SMS Emoji Theme Keyboard iMessager Text SMS Camera Translator Come Messages Painting Photo Editor Rich Theme Message Quick Talk Message Advanced SMS Professional Messenger Classic Game Messenger Style Message Private Game Messages Timestamp Camera Social Message Simple Note Scanner

