Google deletes 50 apps after Joker malware attack. Users should delete them if those apps are installed

New Delhi, India Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 12:03 AM(IST)

Apps Photograph:( Others )

Story highlights

Reports mentioned that Google was instantly notified about these apps and they were immediately removed. But the problem is that those apps are already been downloaded by hundreds and thousands of Android users 

According to Zscaler Threatlabz, Google has removed 50 more apps from its Play Store as it said that Joker malware has infected at least 50 apps. It is suggested that users must uninstall those suspected apps if they are still loaded on their smartphones. 

It is also recommended that the users must check out mobile antivirus programmes in order to clean their phones. As per Zscaler ThreatLabz's team, the Joker, Facestealer and Coper malware recently been found to be spreading through apps. 

The reports stated that the majority of these apps were infected with Joker malware, which is one of the most well-known malware which exploits Android devices. 

It is claimed that it manages to take advantage of Google's official app store with the help of its trail signatures. The process includes updating the virus's code, execution process and payload-retrieval techniques. 

Reports have claimed that once active, Joker can install premium dialers and covert spyware on devices. It entices unsuspecting customers to sign up for costly monthly subscription plans. 

The report explained, "This malware is designed to steal SMS messages, contact lists, and device information, and to sign the victim up for premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services." 

Reports mentioned that Google was instantly notified about these apps and they were immediately removed. 

But the problem is that those apps are already been downloaded by hundreds and thousands of Android users. 

Here's the full list of banned apps: 

  1. Universal PDF Scanner
  2. Private Message
  3. Premium SMS
  4. Smart Messages
  5. Text Emoji SMS
  6. Blood Pressure Checker
  7. Funny Keyboard
  8. Memory Silent Camera
  9. Custom-Themed Keyboard
  10. Light Messages
  11. Themes Photo Keyboard
  12. Send SMS
  13. Themes Chat Messenger
  14. Instant Messenger
  15. Cool Keyboard
  16. Font Emoji Keyboard
  17. Mini PDF Scanner
  18. Smart SMS Messages
  19. Creative Emoji Keyboard
  20. Fancy SMS
  21. Fonts Emoji Keyboard
  22. Personal Message
  23. Funny Emoji Message
  24. Magic Photo Editor
  25. Professional Messages
  26. All Photo Translators
  27. Chat SMS
  28. Smile Emoji
  29. Wow Translator
  30. All Language Translator
  31. Cool Messages
  32. Blood Pressure Diary
  33. Chat Text SMS
  34. Hi Text SMS
  35. Emoji Theme Keyboard
  36. iMessager
  37. Text SMS
  38. Camera Translator
  39. Come Messages
  40. Painting Photo Editor
  41. Rich Theme Message
  42. Quick Talk Message
  43. Advanced SMS
  44. Professional Messenger
  45. Classic Game Messenger
  46. Style Message
  47. Private Game Messages
  48. Timestamp Camera
  49. Social Message
  50. Simple Note Scanner

