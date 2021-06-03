Elon Musk's Tesla begins hiring in India: Reports

Internationally-renowned Elon Musk’s electric car company, Tesla, has begun recruiting for leadership roles in India.

After it was announced that Tesla will be breaking the ground and setting up facilities in India, the company has also started hiring senior-level employees for leadership roles in India, media reports claim.

Also read | Is Tesla’s Elon Musk a master manipulator of markets?

It has also been rumoured that Prashanth Menon, a software engineer by profession, who has been working with Tesla for nearly four years, will be promoted to India's CEO.

As of now, the state government of Karnataka has revealed that Tesla will be setting up a facility in the suburbs of Bangalore, a famous tech-city in the country. However, Tesla has not yet confirmed the news.

Also read | Would dinosaurs be alive if they had spaceships? Tech mogul Elon Musk believes so

Experts believe the company is currently observing the Indian government’s stand on the goods and sales tax that can help Tesla finalise its plans.

It has also been rumoured that soon launch Elon Musk-owned Tesla will launch a drive-in food chain across the US, in the locations of Supercharger. Local reports stated that an application has been submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which will cover the areas of "Restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, take-out restaurant services".

However, the reports have not yet been verified by the company or the serial tweeter, Elon Musk, yet.