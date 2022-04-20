Elon Musk tweets against 'woke' Netflix days after Twitter takeover announcement

Just days after offering to buy tech-giant Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk has taken on Netflix after the platform reported a loss of subscribers for the first time in 10 years. Elon Musk has attempted to interpret why Netflix has lost subscribers.

"The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable," tweeted Musk on Wednesday (April 20). He has replied to a tweet posted by Slashdot.

The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

Elon Musk's tweet has sent the social media into a tizzy. The tweet has garnered more than 150,000 likes and 19.3 comments.

This is not the first time Elon Musk has been assertive against 'wokeness'. He has earlier said that "wokeness" is the "biggest threat to civilization.” He had put forth his opinion during his conversation with a satire website.

Netflix had 221.6 million subscribers at the end of first quarter of 2022. The number was slightly less than what it had in the final quarter of 2021.

Elon Musk has stirred the pot lately as far as online platforms are concerned. His offer to buy Twitter sent shockwaves across the world. Musk already has a stake in the social media giant.

Twitter went into huddle soon after Musk made his intention clear and came up with what is known as a 'poison pill'. It is a strategy used by companies to deter unwelcome buyers. According to this strategy, the companies flood the market with so many newly created stocks that taking over the company becomes prohibitively expensive. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has criticised Twitter board's decision to adopt a poison pill strategy.