How is Elon Musk connected to the Johnny Depp- Amber Heard defamation case?

Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and ex-wife, actress Amber Heard are fighting a bitter court battle in Virginia, US. Depp filed a defamation case against Heard after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post claiming she had been a victim of domestic abuse.



Heard never mentioned Depp's name in the article but the actor's lawyers have stated that the article damaged Depp's reputation and his career in Hollywood. Heard countersued Depp for physical abuse.



Depp also accuses Tesla owner Billionaire Elon Musk of having an affair with Heard while she was still married to the actor.

Musk’s name was in fact dragged into the trial by Depp, who accused him of having an affair with Heard during his famous 2020 libel case in the UK. Depp lost a libel case in London in November 2020 that he brought against a well-known tabloid that called him a "wife-beater" - after which he filed the defamation complaint against his ex-wife and sued her for $50 million in the US.



Court documents alleged that Musk had a "three-way affair" with Heard and model-actress Cara Delevingne.

Musk had reportedly had a threesome with Heard and Delevingne at Depp and Heard's apartment in Los Angeles in 2016 while Depp was away in Australia for shooting.

The tech billionaire and Tesla reacted to the reports and refuted the claims. Speaking to Page Six, Musk said that he began dating Heard after her divorce was filed with Depp. He also maintained that Delevingne was just a friend.

“Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this," Musk said.

He further explained, "Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!"



Depp had also accused Heard of having an affair with James Franco which the actress has categorically denied.

Both Musk and Franco are likely to testify in the coming days in the ongoing trial.