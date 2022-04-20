'Ashamed at some of the references made': Key points from Johnny Depp's testimony

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp testified against his ex-wife Amber Heart in court in Virginia on Tuesday. The testimony lasted over three hours and Depp, who has filed a defamation case Heard said that the accusations made against him were 'Heinous'.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post alleging she was the victim of domestic abuse. Heard never identified Depp directly in the op-ed but write she is "a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Here are the key points from Depp's testimony on Tuesday.



-- Depp revealed that he had first met Heard in 2012 on the sets of 'The Rum Diary' - a film they starred in together. They didn't have much interaction until they shot the shower scene.

Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard accusations 'heinous,' says he never struck ex-wife



"She comes into the room and she opens the shower and we kiss," he said. "That moment was um it was a, yeah, it felt like, it felt like something that I shouldn’t be feeling because she had her wife...and I had Vanessa and the kiddies," Depp said.



The duo shared another kiss in his trailer later that day.



Depp states the two did not resume their relationship until two years later when they again met to promote the film.

By then Heard had split from girlfriend Tasya van Ree and Depp had broken up with Vanessa Paradis- with whom he shares two children.

-- Depp and Heard's first meeting was for the film 'The Rum Diary.' Heard- a relative newcomer back then, was recommended for the film by a person known to Depp.



She reportedly read her part five times, the person was on the fence. Depp arranged an appointment to meet her at his office. "I took one look at her and I thought that's the one," he said. "Yes, she could definitely kill me."

-- Johnny Depp called Amber Heard's accusation of his drug abuse "grossly embellished."



"I’m sorry to say, a lot of it is just plainly false," he testified. "I think that it was an easy target for her to hit." He did admit that he became addicted to the painkiller Roxicodone after suffering an accident on the set of the fourth instalment of 'Pirates of the Caribbean.'

-- Depp apologized for vulgar texts he had sent referring to Heard as 'malicious, evil and vindictive c---." and partly blamed friend Hunter Thompson for instigating him.



"I am ashamed at some of the references made, I am, uh, embarrassed that at the time the heat of the moment, the heat of the pain that I was feeling, went to, went to dark places," he testified.

-- Depp spoke about his abusive childhood and described his late mother Betty Sue Plamer as 'violent' and 'cruel' to him and his three siblings.



"There was physical abuse, certainly, which could be in the form of an ashtray being flung at you, you know, it hits you in the head or you get beat with a high heel shoe or telephone whatever was handy," Depp explained of his childhood in Kentucky. "So in our house we were never exposed to any type of safety or security."



Eventually, his father, who he said was a kind man, packed his bags and left, telling him he "can't live it anymore." Depp was 15 at that time.

-- Johnny Depp said he's never struck a woman. "Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way nor have I ever struck any woman in my life,” Depp, 58, said in response to why he was in a Virginia courtroom suing Heard for defamation. "Since there was no truth in it whatsoever, I felt it was my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance but for my children who at the time were 15 and 16," Depp continued."I thought it was diabolical that my children would have to go to school and have their friends or people in the school approach them with the infamous People magazine cover with Ms. Heard with a dark bruise on her face," said Depp.

-- The actor admitted that the last 6 years have been trying for him.



“It has been six years of trying times," he said."It's very strange when one day you’re a Cinderella, so to speak, then in zero point six seconds you're Quasimodo. I didn’t deserve that nor did my children nor did the people who believed in me all these years."



“I’m obsessed with the truth so today is the first opportunity I’ve been able to speak about this case in full," he added.

-- Depp said that his and Heard's relationship was 'amazing' in the beginning.



“In the beginning of my relationship with Ms Heard from what I recall, from what I remember, she was, it was as if she was too good to be true," Depp said. "She was attentive, she was loving, she was smart, she was kind, she was funny, she was understanding. We had many things in common. It was amazing.”



Depp recalled how Heard would sit him down on the couch when he walked in the door from work, give him a glass of wine and take off his boots. But the behaviour lasted only for a year.



“Within a year and a half she had become another person,” he said.