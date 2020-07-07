Chinese apps banned: Instagram set to launch TikTok rival 'Reels' in India

In the wake of ban imposed on 59 Chinese apps, Instagram is planning to expand its new video-music remix feature Reels which offer TikTok-like functionalities to India.

However, no date has been announced for the launch of the app in India as of now.

"Reels is a fun, creative way for people to both express themselves and be entertained,” said a Facebook spokesperson. The app was first launched in Brazil and recently in France and Germany



Instagram Reels is a video-editing tool to allow users to create short,15-second video clips set to music or other audio and share those on the platform.

Last month, the government of India took an unprecedented step and decided to ban at least 59 Chinese apps. Among the apps that have banned are Tik Tok, SHarit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browsers, Virus Cleaner, Apus Browser, among others.



"This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," announced the Ministry of Electronics and IT.



