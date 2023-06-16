Artificial intelligence won't take over world or permanently destroy jobs, says one of 'godfathers' of AI

Several experts have raised alarm over the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on employment globally as there are concerns that it will directly affect job opportunities, but Yann LeCun, who has been termed as One of the three AI 'godfathers' said that it won't take over the world or permanently destroy jobs.

Several reports have mentioned that LeCun, the chief scientist for Meta, spoke at the Viva Tech conference on Wednesday, where he said that generative AI, trained on large language models, are not very intelligent, because they are solely coached on language.

"Those systems are still very limited, they don’t have any understanding of the underlying reality of the real world, because they are purely trained on text, a massive amount of text," he said, further adding, "Most of the human knowledge has nothing to do with language … so that part of the human experience is not captured by AI."

He also mentioned that AI could now pass the Bar in the United States, an examination required for someone to become an attorney, however, he noted that an AI can't load a dishwasher, a task can be learned in "10 minutes" even by a 10-year-old.

He concluded that "what it tells you we are missing something really big … to reach not just human-level intelligence, but even dog intelligence".

Meta's AI chief said the company is working on training AI on video and his remarks came as Meta announced its latest AI project, called image-based Joint Embedding Predictive Architecture.

He said we have "no idea how to reproduce this capacity with machines today. Until we can do this, we are not going to have human-level intelligence, we are not going to have dog-level or cat-level [intelligence]."

What he said suggested that generative AI, the technology behind ChatGPT, was already at a dead end, instead promising new artificial intelligence resembling human rationality.

He added, "Generative models are past, we will abandon them in favour of joint embedding predictive architecture," LeCun said, touting the Meta project he will lead.

"My prediction is that in a few years, generative large language models will not be used any more, we will have a better thing to replace them," he added.

Here's what Zuckerberg said In a Facebook post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the JEPA tool was open source, meaning it would be available to researchers to tinker with. He said the aim was to develop AI that "more closely reflects how people understand the world."

"We need models that perceive the world and make predictions. This research is another step in that direction," Zuckerberg added.

