Artificial Intelligence could help in implementation of four-day week work culture in near future

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is developing at a fast pace and implementation in our day-to-day has become unprecedented, with the world talking about its pros and cons. A new report suggests how advancements in AI may help employees as it is said that it could see millions of people working a four-day week with the same pay in the next ten years.

Autonomy, which is an independent research organisation, has revealed in its latest data that around 28 per cent of Britain's workforce (around 8.8 million employees) are set to work 32 hours a week full-time by 2033.

Four days a week is a global call to implement to reduce work time, which would help businesses, individuals, and governments as it is said that this set-up will attain a future where productivity is prioritised over working hours, and work-life balance can be improved without sacrificing business results.

Autonomy also conducted a similar study in the US, which said that 35 million in the US will be benefitted. Notably, Congressman Mark Takano has introduced a 32-hour workweek bill to the US Congress. As quoted by The Guardian, he said: "Fundamental changes are coming to our workforce due to AI and automation. It will take government action to ensure gains in efficiency are felt by all workers, regardless of industry or skill level."

The study said that this projection could be materialised by implementing large language models (LLMs) in workplaces. The LLM is a statistical language model, aimed at augmenting worker's roles and creating more free time.

The Autonomy data revealed that such a policy could also help to avoid mass unemployment and reduce widespread mental and physical illnesses.

While mentioning about the United Kingdom, the Autonomy report said: "All of these local authorities hold the potential for 38% or more of their workforces to move to a four-day week using AI augmentation over the next decade."

As quoted by The Guardian, Will Stronge, who is the director of research at Autonomy, said: "Too many studies of AI, large language models, and so on, solely focus on either profitability or a jobs apocalypse."