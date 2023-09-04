Apple set to shift from lighting port to USB Type-C for its upcoming iPhone 15 series

After months of pressure and pushback, the United States-based tech giant, Apple, is reportedly set to shift its iPhone charging port from a lighting to USB-C, as the standard charging method for its upcoming iPhone 15 series.

Apple announces when the change might happen

A report by Bloomberg said Apple has confirmed September 12 as the date for its iPhone 15 event as the company also aims to overhaul device production with 3D printers.

Although, if the company had its way it would stick to its current Lightning connector for a few more years before it could phase out ports on its smartphones altogether.

However, the European Union forced its hand after the 27-nation bloc’s parliament approved new rules making it compulsory for tech companies to ensure a universal charging port is introduced for electronic gadgets like mobile phones, tablets, cameras, e-readers, earbuds and other devices by the end of next year.

The motion passed with 602 votes in favour and 13 against it, back in October 2022. Accordingly, the vote by the EU parliament confirms the previous agreement of making USB-C chargers used by Android-based devices the standard for the entire continent.

Succinctly put, all devices in the EU will have to carry the same charging port, in a bid to reduce e-waste. According to Bloomberg, when the company introduces its iPhone 15 later this month, USB-C connectors will appear on its four new phone models, as well as the AirPods Pro.

Notably, is the second time in Apple’s history that the company would replace its charging port for its iPhones after it ditched the 30-pin connector nearly a decade ago for its iPhone 5.

Users to benefit from the shift

At the upcoming event, Apple will reportedly also hail the shift to USB-C connectors as a major win for customers. In line with the new rule, users will now be able to use a single charging cable for several Apple devices like iPhones, Macs and iPads.

The shift would also reportedly bring breakthrough data transfer speed in new high-end iPhone models.

But arguably one of the biggest benefits of the upcoming iPhone 15 series would be that users would not have to scramble in order to search for an Apple charger when they are away from home as they can borrow one from other non-Apple users.

