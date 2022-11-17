After EU, India will soon shift towards common Type-C charging port

After the European Union, India will also consider making USB Type-C as a common charging port for all smart devices sold in India.

The decision, if implemented, could have serious repercussions for Apple Inc., as its iPhone doesn't have a Type-C charging port.

The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial task force on Wednesday, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government held wide-ranging discussions on the possibility of making uniform charging ports for all compatible smart devices and another for low-cost feature phones.

“During the meeting, a broad consensus emerged among stakeholders on the adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops etc. Further, it was deliberated that a different charging port may be adopted for feature phones, consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said.

The meeting was attended by representatives from industry associations such as the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and educational institutions including IIT Kanpur, IIT (BHU), Varanasi.

In the meeting, the stakeholders agreed on a phased roll-out of uniform charging ports for “effective implementation and easy adoption”

The move is aimed at cutting down massive amounts of energy waste generated in the country.

According to an ASSOCHAM-EY report titled ‘Electronic Waste Management in India’, India is estimated to have generated 5 million tonnes of e-waste in 2021, ranking behind only China and the US.

The officials believe that a shift towards universal chargers would bring down the cost of chargers in product packaging, as most consumers will have the necessary chargers and charging accessories.

EU was the first region to push for a universal Type-C charge port. In June this year, they passed a law making the USB-C mandatory for a whole range of electronic devices, including smartphones, by 2024 end. Some Democrats in the US have reportedly been pushing for a similar law.

Brazil, too, has moved towards a similar initiative, with the government pushing Apple to roll out its devices with Type-C ports.

