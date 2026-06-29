/Apple's next camera upgrade could change how you shoot photos and videos. Here's why

For years, Apple has improved the iPhone camera by adding larger sensors, smarter image processing and better video features. But the iPhone 18 Pro could introduce something different a hardware upgrade that photographers have been waiting for. According to multiple supply-chain reports and analysts, Apple is testing a variable aperture camera system for its next-generation Pro iPhones. While the company has not confirmed the feature, it could become one of the biggest changes to iPhone photography in recent years.

Rather than simply adding more megapixels, Apple appears to be focusing on giving the camera greater control over light something that can make a noticeable difference in everyday photography.

What is a variable aperture camera?

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Every camera lens has an aperture, which controls how much light reaches the image sensor. Today's iPhones use a fixed aperture, meaning the amount of light entering the camera cannot change mechanically. A variable aperture allows the lens to open wider or become narrower depending on the scene. A wider aperture lets in more light, making it easier to capture brighter, clearer photos at night or indoors. A narrower aperture keeps more of the scene in focus, making it useful for landscapes, group photos or daylight photography. Professional DSLR and mirrorless cameras have used this technology for years. If Apple adopts it, the iPhone would gain more flexibility without requiring users to manually adjust complex camera settings.

Why this could improve everyday photography

The biggest advantage is that users may not have to think about camera settings at all.

The iPhone could automatically choose the best aperture depending on what is being photographed. Portraits may gain more natural background blur, while low-light scenes could appear brighter with less image noise.

Videos recorded in challenging lighting conditions may also benefit from improved exposure and more balanced colours. Combined with Apple's computational photography and AI-powered image processing, the system could produce more realistic photos while reducing common issues such as over-sharpening or blown-out highlights.

AI could make the camera even smarter

Hardware is only part of the story

The iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to feature Apple's new A20 Pro chip, which analysts believe will significantly improve on-device AI performance. This extra processing power could help Apple Intelligence analyse scenes more accurately, improve portrait separation, reduce unwanted reflections, optimise exposure and enhance video stabilisation in real time. Instead of relying only on better hardware, Apple appears to be combining AI with new camera technology to improve the final image automatically.

Why Apple may avoid the megapixel race

Many smartphone brands continue to promote cameras with 100MP or even 200MP sensors. Apple has taken a different approach. Rather than chasing higher numbers, the company has focused on improving image quality through larger sensors, advanced software and intelligent processing. A variable aperture would continue that philosophy by helping the camera capture better light instead of simply creating larger image files. For most users, this could lead to sharper portraits, clearer night shots and better-looking videos without requiring professional photography knowledge.

When will Apple announce the upgrade?